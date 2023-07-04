St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas learned a lesson the hard way Monday night during a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on the road. Mikolas ran into early trouble in the contest, as he allowed two earnd runs in the opening frame, which he attributed in part to being a little bit too bold in trying to call his own pitches.

Miles Mikolas would later say that he'll let catcher Willson Contreras do the job going forward.

“Never again. I'm never calling pitches again. Let Willy do it,” Miles Mikolas said after the game when he talked about his struggles early in the game (h/t Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch)

Once he decided to stop calling his own pitches and just hand that task over to Contreras in the Marlins game, Miles Mikolas was able to turn things around, retiring all of the next 16 batters he faced. However, the night still did not end in a favorable manner for Mikolas and the Cardinals, with St. Louis' bullpen blowing a two-run lead after Mikolas left the game in the seventh innings.

All told, Mikolas was tagged for four earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks allowed in 6.1 innings of work on the mound.

Mikolas is now 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across his first 18 starts in the 2023 MLB regular season. It's been a disappointing campaign so far for Miles Mikolas, whose strikeout and walk rates are both down from last season. He also entered the Marlins game with a .323 BABIP.