The St. Louis Cardinals have been in a slump over the last ten games, finishing with just three wins during that timeframe.

The team scored an average of three runs during those seven losses, and now finds itself looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since April 11 and 12 after a win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

St. Louis will take on the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 PM ET. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado’s play has come into focus as of late.

The Cardinals’ two-time All-Star has been mired in a slump, recording a hit in just three of his last 22 games with the team. Arenado’s slump doesn’t figure to last long, however, if the pre-game scene at Oracle Park in San Francisco is any indication.

Arenado was seen getting in extra batting practice and succeeding quite well at it. The Cardinals’ famous power hitter has been “peppering the bleachers in left field with long home runs,” according to a tweet from MLB.com beat writer John Denton.

Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84 ERA) is set to toe the slab for the Cardinals and Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.70 ERA) is starting for the Giants.

Arenado was hit on the wrist with a pitch in the World Baseball Classic during Team USA’s game against Cuba last month. His X-rays came back negative. The right-handed hitting, right-handed throwing third baseman is hitting .284 so far this season with two home runs and 14 RBI, a far cry from last year’s 30 home run pace.

If the early BP results in San Francisco are any indication, Cardinals fans should look for a bounce-back series from Arenado, as the team prepares to improve upon its 9-13 record on the West Coast.

The St. Louis Cardinals will head to Los Angeles for three games each against the Dodgers and Angels, respectively, before returning home for three games against the Detroit Tigers.