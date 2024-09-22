The St. Louis Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention. While it seemed inevitable that St. Louis would miss out on the postseason this year, it became official when the Cardinals lost to the American League Central champs the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Friday. Despite buying at the trade deadline, St. Louis was unable to make a serious run in the second half of the season.

The Cardinals were hoping to bounce back from an uncharacteristic losing season in 2023, when they missed out on the playoffs for the first time in four years. However, the team could only muster a 28-31 record since returning from the All-Star break, hovering around .500 for the season. Things have been so bad in St. Louis the team set a record low for attendance at Busch Stadium.

With the lost season, Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado continues to have more postseason wins with the Colorado Rockies than with the Cardinals, per 580 WIBW’s Dan Lucero.

Arenado came over to St. Louis when the Rockies sent him to the Cardinals in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2021 season. He spent eight years in Colorado and he’s now been in St. Louis for four. However, in his time as a Cardinal he’s played in a total of just three postseason games and has yet to pick up a victory. With the Rockies, Arenado participated in five playoff games and got one win – the only postseason win of his career.

Nolan Arenado has not found playoff success since coming to the Cardinals in 2021

Since joining the Cardinals in 2021, the team has reached the postseason twice. In Arenado’s first year in St. Louis, the Cardinals lost the National League Wild Card game to the Dodgers. The following year, after winning the NL Central, St. Louis lost the NL Wild Card series to the Philadelphia Phillies who swept the team 2-0.

In the eight years Arenado spent in Colorado, the Rockies only made the postseason – and finished with a winning record – twice. They lost the NL Wild Card game to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017. In 2018 they won the NL Wild Card game before getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series 3-0

Arenado has not played well in the limited postseason action he’s seen. In eight career playoff games he’s slashing .152/.143/.242 with a .385 OPS. He has one home run, three RBI and three runs scored. And Arenado has more postseason strikeouts (nine) than hits (five). In his lone playoff win, the veteran third baseman went 1-5 with an RBI and a strikeout.

While he's still capable of taking over a game, the 10-time Gold Glove winner has started to decline offensively. Now 33 years old, Arenado has 16 home runs, 69 RBI and 67 runs scored with a .715 OPS and an OPS+ of 99. Thanks to his defense, he’s been worth 2.2 bWAR in 147 games with the Cardinals this season. Arenado is still on a nine-year, $275 million contract that will keep him with the Cardinals until he hits free agency in the 2028 season.