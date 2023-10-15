The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2023 season with aspirations to win the NL Central and make the playoffs, but the season did not go as planned. The Cardinals ended up finishing the season on the outside looking in in terms of the postseason, and they came in last place in the NL Central with a 71-91 record. Cardinals fans are going to want to forget the 2o23 season as soon as possible, and it is now time to shift focus to the 2024 campaign.

One player for the Cardinals that is going to want to forget how the Cardinals fared in the 2023 season is second baseman Nolan Gorman. This was his second year in the MLB and his numbers improved a little bit, but he knows that he still has a lot to improve on.

“There’s room to improve defensively,” Nolan Gorman said according to an article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “There’s room to improve on the bases. There’s room to improve offensively, hitting. Literally (I can improve on) everything.”

Gorman has the right mindset heading into the offseason. He knows that there is always work to be done and he wants to be the best player he can be. It sounds like it's going to be a productive offseason for him.

In the Cardinals' 2023 season, Gorman finished with a .236 batting average, 27 home runs and 36 RBIs. His .236 average is up .1 from 2o22 when he finished at .226. In the field, Gorman had just five errors at second base, and he finished with a .984 fielding percentage. Next year will be Gorman's third season in the league, and with a good offseason, he should take some good strides.