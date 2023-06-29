The St. Louis Cardinals are just not finding ways to win games, and things are spiraling out of control. On Wednesday night, the Cardinals lost to the Houston Astros, 10-7. The Cardinals held a 7-5 lead going into the 8th inning, and then everything broke down. Giovanny Gallegos gave up five runs on four hits in just 2/3 of an inning and the Astros went on to win the game.

Afterward, manager Oli Marmol got brutally honest amid the Cardinals' latest bullpen struggles (h/t Bally Sports Midwest).

“I mean, you look at it, we've blown a lot of leads after the seventh. You give different people an opportunity at it, and it just hasn't gone well. You score seven, you have to win a ballgame.”

The Cardinals' struggles are still there in full force, and the London series against the Chicago Cubs also didn't go as planned. Now, the bullpen struggles are here, and the Cardinals are doing it without Ryan Hensley for now, although he got an encouraging injury update recently.

The bullpen sits at the middle of the pack in ERA, and the team is dead last in the National League Central with no signs of turning things around. If these issues continue, the MLB trade deadline might be a busy time for the Cardinals in hopes of bringing in some talent and making a run at the playoffs.

For now, Oli Marmol will keep trying different relievers and hope that something turns out for the best, but there isn't much hope.