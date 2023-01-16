The St. Louis Cardinals have some moves to make following a loss in the Wild Card round last season. The addition of Willson Contreras helps but they could still use more. One name that they have been linked to is Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez.

Pitching remains a need for the Cardinals as two of their key arms, Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, enter the later years of their career. Lopez would fortify their rotation and give them someone younger to lean on. The two sides have started talking about trades, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal notes that the Cardinals and Marlins “have engaged in at least preliminary trade discussions.” He writes that because St. Louis is going to soon promote top outfield prospect Jordan Walker and already have many solid outfielders, they could help the Marlins out as they seek upgrades in the field.

There are many teams looking into a trade for Lopez, who received lots of interest at the trade deadline but ultimately stayed in Miami. In 180.0 innings last season, he posted a 3.75 ERA with 174 strikeouts. The Cardinals can certainly sacrifice some outfielders as they look for another pitcher. They have one of the best lineups in baseball (that is now fortified by Contreras) and have to add more reliable pitching.