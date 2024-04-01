The Los Angeles Dodgers are a favorite to win the 2024 World Series for a reason. If you need three reasons why, then all you need to know are these three names that had the St. Louis Cardinals in awe after a four-game series in Hollywood: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani.
“Those are three of the best hitters in the league, going back-to-back-to-back,” Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas said (via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY). “The swings they’re putting on balls are generally better than just singles. Those are doubles and home-runs.”
“It’s not your standard 1-2-3. Those guys are good. And disciplined. And hit with a whole lot of power,” Mikolas added.
That's quite a departure from the tone of the “checkbook baseball” comment Mikolas said about the Dodgers before the series, though, he said that he said all that for fun.
Cardinals tasted the wrath of Dodgers' star-laden offense
Mikolas tasted the wrath of the powerful Dodgers offense right out of the gate of the Cardinals' 2024 MLB campaign. During St. Louis' 7-1 loss to the Dodgers on the Cards' Opening Day last week, Mikolas got tagged for five earned runs on seven hits (including two home runs) with two walks allowed and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
Betts and Freeman homered off of Mikolas, while Ohtani had a single, a double, and a walk at the expense of the 35-year-old Cardinals right-hander.
During the four-game series against the Cardinals, Betts went 5-for-13 with a double and three home runs and five walks; Freeman went 5-for-15 with a home runs and four RBIs; and Ohtani was 4-for-16 with two doubles.
“They don’t chase,” Marmol shared, “and you have to figure out how to get them out of the zone. And to have the three of them going back-to-back-to back, it’s pretty real.”
The Cardinals at least prevented a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, with St. Louis winning the third leg of the series, 6-5.
The 1-3 Cards will now look to score their second win of the young 2024 season when they kick off a three-game series on the road this Monday versus the San Diego Padres.