During the peak of his career, Scott Rolen was arguably the best all-around third baseman in the MLB. Rolen's stellar career, which he spent primarily with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, earned him induction into the Hall of Fame, as he is part of the small 2023 class. Rolen was on some great Cardinals teams during his day, and it sounds like he is pretty certain Albert Pujols will be following close behind him when it comes to entering the hall.

Rolen has a long list of accolades that he earned throughout his career, as he was a seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, in addition to winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1997 and a Silver Slugger award in 2002. Rolen also won a World Series title in 2006 alongside Pujols, and he believes that his fellow Cardinals legend will be entering the Hall of Fame with him in no time.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“Scott Rolen when asked what former teammates he believed will be in the Hall of Fame: ‘Well, Albert Pujols. I think he has a chance.’”

While Rolen had a great career, there's no doubt that Pujols had a better one, and he will certainly be a lock to find his way into the Hall of Fame when he's first eligible. These guys mashed quite a bit during their shared time in St. Louis, and Rolen's hilarious response here is spot on, as it won't be much of a surprise when Pujols inevitably ends up joining Rolen in the Hall of Fame in the next few years.