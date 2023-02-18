Scott Rolen got the wonderful news last month that he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. As preparations are being made for his induction, he has made the decision to go into the shrine as a St. Louis Cardinal.

In most cases, when a player has had affiliations with multiple teams over the course of a career, the player usually chooses to go with the team that he first established his credentials. Rolen started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies and he played more games with that team than any of the others he represented. He also played for Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds.

Rolen played 844 games and seven seasons with the Phillies, 661 games and six seasons with the Cardinals, two seasons and 230 games with the Blue Jays and four seasons and 330 games with the Reds.

Rolen played in two World Series with the Cardinals, losing to the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and beating the Detroit Tigers in 2006. He made the playoffs once in his time with the Phillies, although he did win the Rookie of the Year in Philadelphia.

“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis,” Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall on Friday.

Scott Rolen was traded by the Phillies to the Cardinals after Philadelphia would not sign him to a long-term extension. He said at the time that he didn’t feel as welcome with the Phillies as he had in the past.

That past bad blood appears to have played a role in the decision to enter the Hall as a Cardinal.