The Cardinals will be without their best receiver as they take on the Bears in Week 16.

At this point in the season, the Arizona Cardinals are playing for pride and getting a glimpse of their future. However, it'll be hard for the Cardinals to evaluate their roster without their best receiver.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Hollywood Brown won't play in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Gannon also confirmed that cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Bobby Price would be inactive.

Brown has been dealing with a nagging heel injury that forced him to leave Arizona's Week 15 game early. The receiver wasn't able to practice all week, leading to him being ruled out. At 3-11, the Cardinals will give Brown ample time to heal up.

With Kyler Murray missing most of the season, the Cardinals haven't had the most fearsome pass attack. Still, Brown has been a key component of any success they have had. Brown leads the team in touchdown receptions with four and is second behind just Trey McBride in receptions (51) and receiving yards (574).

The Cardinals will have a decision to make on Hollywood Brown after the season. As a free agent, Arizona must decide if Brown is a part of the team's offensive core. If so, they will look to re-sign him and pair him back up with Kyler Murray. But if Arizona decides to save money for their rebuild, Brown could soon see the end of his Cardinals tenure.

Before the organization makes that decision, they must first take on the Bears in Week 16. They'll be without an explosive receiving threat in Brown.