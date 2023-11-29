Veteran pitcher Sonny Gray speaks up about the Cardinals' pitching and his outlook with his new team after inking deal with St. Louis.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy of late in the offseason, having reloaded their pitching staff with not just one, not two, but three veteran signings in free agency, including Sonny Gray. The 34-year-old hurler also expressed his excitement about this new chapter of his career, saying that it's all going to be all business on his end once he starts to see action in St. Louis threads.

“People will say the Cardinals didn't pitch well last year and this and that. I don't look at it as that at all. I look at it as a new opportunity, an exciting opportunity to just come in and just do your thing. That's what it is for me,” Gray said, per Bally Sports Midwest.

Before agreeing to a deal with Gray, the Cardinals inked Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn in MLB free agency. The Cards are hoping that with those guys coming into the team, their pitching will be much better in 2024 than when it was in 2023. Last season, the Cardinals finished just 26th in the big leagues with a starters ERA of 5.08 and 22nd with a starters FIP of 4.61.

Gray should be able to help in improving those numbers. He is coming off an excellent 2023 campaign that saw him finish runner up to New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the American League Cy Young award voting. In 32 starts for the Minnesota Twins that season, Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 2.83 FIP. His 154 ERA+ in 2023 is also the second-best in his career.