Cardinals announce return of Matt Holliday in crucial role

The St. Louis Cardinals just couldn’t seem to keep Matt Holliday away forever.

The former Cardinals outfielder will make his ever-fated return to St. Louis just months after earning a spot in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Instead of donning a red and white uniform as he had done for seven years, the 42-year-old will take a more permanent spot next to manager Oliver Marmol as a bench coach.

Matt Holliday, a four-time All Star during his time in St. Louis, will succeed now-Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker three years after serving as a volunteer outfield and hitting coach for Oklahoma State University on his brother’s coaching staff.

“Matt’s expertise in hitting and outfield play will fit perfectly within (Oklahoma State’s) staff,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said in a 2019 release. “Our players will have the opportunity to learn from one of the finest offensive players in baseball history. Matt is a teacher, and his ability to articulate the movements and mindset of the swing is exceptional.”

Matt Holliday’s exceptional MLB career was highlighted with seven total All-Star appearances, four Silver Sluggers and one World Series MVP in 2007. The Stillwater native went as high as 11th in National League MVP voting in 2012 after hitting 27 home runs and scoring 95 runs on 177 earned hits.

The Cardinals announced the addition of four other newly hired coaches, along with six returning, in a Sunday morning release. Former run production coach Dusty Blake was promoted to pitching coach, while former Texas Rangers hitting coach Julio Rangel joins the team as the assistant pitching coach and bullpen coach. Assistant hitting coach Turner Ward moved up the ranks to hitting coach, with former Memphis Redbirds hitting coach Brandon Allen taking Ward’s place as his assistant.