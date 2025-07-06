The Atlanta Braves are mired in a disappointing season, and it got worse on Sunday. Atlanta got swept by the Baltimore Orioles at home, dropping the team to 11 games under .500 this season. That's the first time Atlanta has reached those depths since 2017, per 92.9 The Game.

“They are sinking like a stone with no signs of a course correction in sight,” reporter Grant McAuley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Braves fans are not used to this. The club has now lost eight of their last 10, and has a woeful 15-28 road record. Atlanta is now 39-50 this season, and lagging way behind in the National League East. The club lost to Baltimore 2-1 on Sunday.

The Braves need to find some answers

Atlanta struggled to find offense on Sunday, scoring just one run. It was the team's fourth loss in a row.

The Braves are needing some answers on offense. Atlanta has struggled this year, without the consistent services of Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna has just 46 hits on the season, and has missed significant time due to injury.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Braves are looking at making some changes to the roster. Acuna is one of several players getting trade buzz. The Boston Red Sox have been listed as a possible destination for the slugger.

“Outside of Venezuela, Atlanta is my second home, and I love being here,” Acuna said, per The Athletic. “I want to continue to be a member of this organization. I want to be in this organization for the rest of my career. I’m comfortable here. I like it here. I feel like I know everyone. And so for me it would just be a dream to be able to stay here.”

Braves fans would likely not be happy with losing Acuna. This season, the slugger is still hitting at a .331 average, with nine home runs. He has played for the team since 2018, and helped Atlanta win a World Series in 2021.

Atlanta is reportedly standing firm on not sending him away, but things can certainly change. The Braves start a road series against the Athletics on Tuesday.