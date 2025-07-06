After scoring the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft and taking future franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks are confident about their chances to compete for a title in the next ten years. However, with All-Star Kyrie Irving expected to make a return at the start of 2026, the Mavericks have a chance to win now with a stacked lineup.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Recently, Irving hopped on YouTube stream to answer questions from his viewers as he does from time to time. Irving touched on what makes a great shooting guard, some of his favorite books at the moment, and answered questions regarding his signature sneaker and lifestyle lines with sponsor ANTA.

Byron Scott speaks with Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving and Lakers' Kobe Bryant (2013)
© Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Eventually, a viewer asked Irving if he will ever drop a Kobe Bryant-inspired shoe, to which Irving responded:

“Absolutely I'm going to drop a Kobe-inspired shoe. I obviously have to work within the lines I'm given – shoutout to Vanessa [Bryant] and the girls, I do my best to make sure I show them love, show them support.”

Article Continues Below

Irving went on, “We all miss Kobe. You've seen a lot of art pieces from peers of mine, including myself, paying homage towards him. We miss him dearly, any time I can create something that's Kobe-inspired I'll let you guys know that.”


Irving has always been active in keeping Kobe Bryant's memory alive with his sneakers, rocking a number of Mamba-inspired colorways until his split from Nike in late-2022. While we have yet to see a Kobe-inspired colorway from his new sponsors over at ANTA, it's clear as to why designers may have to jump through some hoops to keep everyone at Nike happy as well.

Still, knowing Kyrie Irving's creative nature, we're sure he'll come up with an imaginative way to honor Kobe Bryant with an ANTA twist. Irving will continue serving as the brand's Chief Creative Officer while he gears up for a hopeful return to the Mavericks in 2026.

More Sneakers News
Air Jordan 4 Toro Bravo release, Michael Jordan, Air Jordan
The Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ is returning Summer 2026Dominik Zawartko ·
Jordan Tatum 3 Cloud 0, Jayson Tatum, Jordan Tatum release
Jordan Tatum 3 ‘Cloud 0’ coming July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Air Jordan 11 Grand Finale, Air Jordan 11, Jordan 11 release
Air Jordan 11 ‘Grand Finale’ releasing Holiday 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Adidas Dame X release, Adidas Damian Lillard, Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard makes ‘statement’ on sub-$100 Adidas Dame X sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Air Jordan 5 Tokyo, Michael Jordan, Air Jordan, Jordan 5 Tokyo release
The Air Jordan 5 ‘Tokyo’ is finally returning in 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Nike Book 1 Desert Camo, Nike Book 1, Devin Booker, Nike Book 1 release
Nike Book 1 ‘Desert Camo’ releasing July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·