After scoring the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft and taking future franchise cornerstone Cooper Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks are confident about their chances to compete for a title in the next ten years. However, with All-Star Kyrie Irving expected to make a return at the start of 2026, the Mavericks have a chance to win now with a stacked lineup.

Recently, Irving hopped on YouTube stream to answer questions from his viewers as he does from time to time. Irving touched on what makes a great shooting guard, some of his favorite books at the moment, and answered questions regarding his signature sneaker and lifestyle lines with sponsor ANTA.

Eventually, a viewer asked Irving if he will ever drop a Kobe Bryant-inspired shoe, to which Irving responded:

“Absolutely I'm going to drop a Kobe-inspired shoe. I obviously have to work within the lines I'm given – shoutout to Vanessa [Bryant] and the girls, I do my best to make sure I show them love, show them support.”

Irving went on, “We all miss Kobe. You've seen a lot of art pieces from peers of mine, including myself, paying homage towards him. We miss him dearly, any time I can create something that's Kobe-inspired I'll let you guys know that.”

“His life lessons transcended basketball… everyday he walks with me in spirit.” Kyrie Irving with a heartfelt message on the mentorship and impact of Kobe Bryant 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UpPBWp3Z3g — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2024 Expand Tweet



Irving has always been active in keeping Kobe Bryant's memory alive with his sneakers, rocking a number of Mamba-inspired colorways until his split from Nike in late-2022. While we have yet to see a Kobe-inspired colorway from his new sponsors over at ANTA, it's clear as to why designers may have to jump through some hoops to keep everyone at Nike happy as well.

Still, knowing Kyrie Irving's creative nature, we're sure he'll come up with an imaginative way to honor Kobe Bryant with an ANTA twist. Irving will continue serving as the brand's Chief Creative Officer while he gears up for a hopeful return to the Mavericks in 2026.