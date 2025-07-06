Dallas Wings forward DiJonai Carrington was involved in an incident with Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA season. Carrington, who was with the Connecticut Sun at the time, sparked controversy after attempting to swipe at the basketball and accidentally poking the Indiana Fever guard in the eye. However, some people around the sports world were not sure it was accidental contact, hence the controversy. USA Today reporter Christine Brennan drew a mixture of strong backlash and support after asking Carrington if she “intended” to hit Clark in the eye.

Many fans were appalled by the question. Others, though, felt it was fair and needed to be asked. Either way, Carrington questioned why she would attempt to hit anyone and ended up confirming that connecting with Clark's eye was an accident. Clark also said that the incident was unintentional.

There is more to the story between Brennan and Carrington, though. Brennan wrote a book called “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports” that is set to be released on Tuesday, July 8. CNN was granted permission to post an excerpt from the book on Sunday, July 6, however.

The excerpt included plenty of new information. DiJonai Carrington allegedly asked multiple reporters why they were “talking s**t” about NaLyssa Smith, Carrington's partner. Smith played with the Fever at the time. Brennan said she and the other reporters were “surprised” because they were not “saying anything personal or derogatory” about the Fever forward.

Brennan later claimed that Carrington looked her way and said, “I walked past and I heard you talking s**t about NaLyssa! It was you, out of your mouth!”

There are more alleged claims in the book excerpt as well. Carrington seemingly responded hours after the excerpt was released Sunday.

DiJonai Carrington seemingly responds

On X, formerly Twitter, Carrington shared multiple posts hours after the excerpt's release. She did not specifically respond to a post about the excerpt, but one has to imagine her posts were in reference to the book given the timing and her messages.

🤥🤥🤥🧢🧢🧢😂😂😂 — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

defamation of character atp 🥱 — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“defamation of character atp,” she wrote in one post. In her other post, Carrington shared three lying emojis, three hat emojis and three laughing emojis, clearly claiming that something was not true.

Many fans are supporting DiJonai Carrington on X. However, there are some who believe Brennan. It will be interesting to see if Carrington further addresses the issue moving forward. The subject will likely emerge once again after Brennan's book is officially released on Tuesday.