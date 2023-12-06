While he won't be on the coaching staff, Yadier Molina will officially be a part of the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 2024.

While he retired as an active player after the 2022 season, Yadier Molina will always live on in St. Louis Cardinals history. The Cardinals made sure Molina didn't go too far after retirement for the 2024 season.

St. Louis has hired Molina as a special assistant to president John Mozeliak, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Molina had been rumored to join the Cardinals' coaching staff. However, in an effort to spend more time with his family, the legendary catcher took on a lesser role.

Still, Molina will play an active role in helping the Cardinals improve. Through spring training and the regular season, Molina will be a valuable resource in evaluating potential talent. While he hasn't worked in the front office, his 19 years of major league experience should be more than enough qualifications.

Working with the Cardinals in 2024 will give Molina more experience if he ever does choose to coach or manage in MLB. He has experience as a manager with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He has also managed Puerto Rico's U18-23 team and Navegantes de Magallenes in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

While Yadier Molina's major league managerial arc may come down the pipeline, St. Louis is just excited to have him in the building for the 2024 season. Spending his entire career with the Cardinals, Molina is a well-respected figure inside the organization. His 10 All-Star nods, nine Gold Gloves and especially two World Series rings give something the players to strive for.

The Cardinals need a lot of help to turn around last year's disaster. But at least now, Molina will around to help along the ride.