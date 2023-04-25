The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2023 season on the back of a 93-win season and an NL Central division title in 2022. It hasn’t been the same during the early portion of this season, as the Cardinals have struggled out of the gate.

The Cardinals are 9-14 and have dropped five of their last seven games. St. Louis’ manager Oliver Marmol doesn’t want to hear excuses about the start but knows things need to change.

“The more we talk about (losing), the more it’ll sound like an excuse, and I refuse to do it,” Marmol said. “We have to play together collectively. We got to do all of it at the same time, that’s the bottom line. And my job is to get that out of every one of those guys in that clubhouse.”

The Cardinals’ offense has been very solid across the board to start the season but it hasn’t been enough. They were shut out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, making it eight straight losses in the opening game of a series.

It feels like a new low point for the Cardinals, but Oliver Marmol has faith in his club.

“We’ve got a pretty mentally tough team. They’re not going to give in. Plenty of people would, but there’s no way anybody in that clubhouse — staff and player included — is going to give in to what’s going on right now,” Marmol said. “So, we’ll embrace it. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning and get after it again.”

The Cardinals have plenty of time to turn things around, but more of the same could lead to a hole they don’t want to dig themselves out of.