Manager Oliver Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals haven't exactly had the 2024 MLB season that they'd been hoping for as the campaign enters its home stretch. Marmol's squad currently sits at 62-64, good for second place in the NL Central but the Cardinals are still a full eleven games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers.

Something that hasn't been helping the cause lately was the injury to offseason acquisition outfielder Michael Siani, who has been out since earlier this month with a right oblique strain that landed him on the ten day injured list. However, recently, the team got a positive update regarding his potential return to the lineup, per John Denton of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

“CF Michael Siani (oblique strain) took full batting practice in the cage today for the first time since going on the IL, manager Oli Marmol said,” reported Denton.

“Marmol said a rehab assignment is near for Siani and the club is still deciding when and where that rehab stint will be.”

It was additionally reported by CBS Sports, via RotoWire, that Siani “has a shot to return before the end of August.”

Siani was drafted into the MLB in the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Reds and ultimately wound up making his debut in the major leagues in September of 2022 in a game vs the Milwaukee Brewers.

He was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals in September of 2023 and has remained with the organization ever since.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Cardinals are somewhat in no man's land at the current juncture, not bad enough to be considered among the MLB's cellar dwellers but not good enough to make a legitimate push for postseason contention. St. Louis' last appearance in the postseason in any capacity was a 2022 wild card loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, and the team hasn't won a playoff series since the 2019 season vs the Atlanta Braves.

In any case, the Cardinals will next take the field on Thursday vs the Brewers.