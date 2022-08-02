Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal.

The Pirates received pitcher John Oviedo and third baseman Malcolm Nunez in the deal, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Jose Quintana, 33, has pitched well for the Pirates this year, having recorded a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings pitched. The one-time All-Star is owed $2 million over the remainder of the 2022 season.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this winter. The likes of the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox were also among the suitors for the Pirates southpaw.

It’s certainly rare to see a trade between two division rivals. That’s how desperate the Cardinals were for a starter, though. The club watched as the top two hurlers on the market, Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, went elsewhere ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline.

Quintana is no ace. However, the veteran lefty can certainly solidify the Cardinals rotation, which has been shaky outside of Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright.

Last winter’s free agent acquisition Steven Matz is on the injured list with a left knee sprain. Clearly, the Cardinals needed a capable starter as they attempt to push for the postseason.

And St. Louis might not be finished wheeling and dealing. As of Monday night, the club remained very much in the mix for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.

Back just one game of a Wild Card spot, the Cardinals can taste the postseason. It was enough motivation for them to go out and trade for Jose Quintana.