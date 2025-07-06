The Houston Texans are gearing up for an important 2025 NFL season. Houston made it back to the playoffs in 2024 but could not get past Kansas City. Now the Texans need to hit the ground running in training camp to get the season started on a good note. One former Texans star is helping out one of his former teammates after a brutal medical diagnosis.

Former Texans linebacker Bryan Braman is undergoing treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer, per ESPN. Braman's lifetime agent described the situation as extremely serious.

Texans legend JJ Watt is doing what he can to help Braman afford his cancer treatments.

Watt, who was teammates with Braman in Houston, made a $10,000 donation to Braman's GoFundMe. The GoFundMe raised more than $52,000 on Saturday morning. Braman also received donations from other former teammates.

His GoFundMe now stands at over $80,000.

Braman's agent Sean Stellato shared an update with KPRC2 in Houston on Friday.

“At Stellato Sports, Bryan Braham has always stood for strength, resilience and leadership,” Stellato told KPRC 2 in Houston. “He is a pillar and a staple of the underdog. Now, in the face of cancer, he embodies those qualities more than ever. If there is one person that I know that can beat cancer, it is Bryan Braman, who I have always considered family. He's in the fight of his life.”

Braman, a native of Spokane, Washington, has already undergone treatment in Seattle. He is with his family while he undergoes further treatment.

Braman joined the Texans in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. His biggest moments came on special teams, including multiple blocked punters during his career. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2012.

Braman's brightest moment in the NFL came as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He left the Texans to join the Eagles in 2014 when he signed a two-year, $3.15 million contract in free agency.

Braman had a short stint with the Saints in 2017 before joining the Eagles in December. His timing was perfect, joining the Eagles just before the playoffs during their 2017 Super Bowl run. He made an impact right away, blocking a punt during Philly's divisional round win against Atlanta.

In fact, Braman went out on top as Philadelphia's victory in Super Bowl 52 was his final NFL game.

Hopefully Braman can make a fully recovery as soon as possible.