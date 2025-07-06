The New York Mets have been struggling a bit recently, and some of those problems are coming on the mound. New York doesn't have the same depth in its starting rotation that some of the other World Series contenders around the league do, and the injury to Kodai Senga has amplified that.

Senga has been out ever since suffering a hamstring strain on June 12 while getting over to cover first base. However, he is nearing a return and made another rehab start on Saturday for Double-A Binghamton.

As expected for any pitcher getting back on the mound after being out with injury, Senga was been a little bit up-and-down in his rehab outing on Saturday. He threw 68 pitches in 3.2 innings, giving up four runs with three of them earned. He struck out four Hampton batters while walking two and giving up six hits.

While that isn't a sparkling stat line that Mets fans will have been hoping to see from him, it's reasonable to expect Senga to work his way back into a rhythm with more reps, especially as he gets more comfortable pushing off of that injured right hamstring.

At the moment, it remains a possibility that Senga could return to the mound in the Major Leagues against the Kansas City Royals just before the All-Star break, according to ESPN. He is currently one of 13 Mets pitchers on the injured list, so New York will welcome him back whenever he is ready to go.

Senga has made 13 starts this year and has put up phenomenal numbers, posting a 7-3 record with a stellar 1.47 ERA. In 73.2 innings in those starts, he has struck out 70 batters and has just 31 walks while maintaining his standing as one of the top arms in the National League.

The Mets' slide over the last month, which has seen them surpassed by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings, has coincided with Senga being out of the rotation due to this injury. Having him back gives New York a top arm to depend on consistently as they make a push toward the playoffs.