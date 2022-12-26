By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals’ Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker reportedly suffered a fractured shoulder during the team’s 19-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport. Baker ultimately played through the injury and shockingly remained in the game. He will miss the Cardinals’ final two contests of the year as a result of the injury.

The loss of Baker is a brutal blow for Arizona in what has been an all-around forgettable 2022 campaign. However, Budda Baker’s willingness to play through such a devastating injury will not be lost on his teammates.

Baker had dealt with injury concerns earlier in the season. But he managed to return and continue playing for Arizona.

Budda Baker has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He’s made the Pro Bowl in 5 of his 6 career NFL seasons. There is no denying the fact that Arizona has been better off with Baker patrolling the safety position over the past six years.

Through 15 games in 2022, Baker has posted 111 combined tackles and 75 solo tackles for the Cardinals. Additionally, he’s recorded 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. His leadership on the field is also a pivotal piece to the Cardinals’ success.

His production has flew under the radar this year amid the drama surrounding QB Kyler Murray. Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s relationship is reportedly on the rocks and Arizona is searching for a solution.

The Cardinals will try to finish the year on a high note despite the drama and Budda Baker’s season ending injury.