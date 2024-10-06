Despite all the hype surrounding the Arizona Cardinals offense entering the 2024 campaign, the team has crawled out to a 1-3 record four games into the new season. Things won't be getting any easier for them in Week 5, as they draw a challenging matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, although their offense is set to get some reinforcements in tight end Trey McBride.

McBride suffered a concussion in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, resulting in him missing their Week 4 contest against the Washington Commanders. While McBride cleared concussion protocol last week, he popped up on the injury report as questionable for their contest against the Niners with a rib injury. However, it won't prevent him from suiting up, as it sounds like he is expected to play through this ailment.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Cardinals TE Trey McBride, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source.”

Cardinals offense set for Trey McBride boost vs. 49ers

McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards through three games, and he's quickly emerged as one of Kyler Murray's top targets in the passing game over the past year. His absence against the Commanders was notable, as the Cardinals struggled to get their passing game going without McBride providing Murray an option on underneath routes in the middle of the field.

Arizona needs to get back in the win column if they want to avoid falling into a hole that they can't dig themselves out of. Beating San Francisco in Week 5 is going to be a tall task, but having McBride will certainly help them in their quest to come out on top, and it will be worth seeing if his return to the field can help the Cardinals offense get back on track after a rough outing against Washington.