By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

“Super shocked.” That’s how Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray felt the moment he learned about former teammate Patrick Peterson throwing him under the bus. Peterson, who now plies his trade with the Minnesota Vikings, said that Murray only thinks about himself. The Cardinals star did not take the harsh criticism well and he has since clapped back at Peterson.

For his part, Peterson tried to somewhat explain his side. The All-Pro cornerback also said that he reached out to Murray to try and iron out the situation. Apparently, Kyler did not respond to Peterson’s text message — something that the Cardinals QB recently confirmed.

“Hell,” Murray said, via the team website. “What is that gonna do?”

Murray obviously does not want anything to do with Peterson right now, who he feels is trying to chase some clout for his podcast by publicly coming out with these allegations against him. Kyler feels betrayed, saying that he felt he had a “great relationship” with Peterson. Well, that’s probably not the case anymore right now.

For his part, though, Murray has gotten used to this type of outside noise by now. He’s not taking it for granted, but he also isn’t going to let it affect what he does on the football field.

“You understand the position that you are in, what comes with it, what you have to face,” Murray said. “I’m not really new to it. Something I’ve been dealing with, not my whole life but for the most part of my life having to deal with stuff like that. It doesn’t affect me.”

Kyler Murray has fully established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. This title comes with its downsides as well, and Murray has learned to just deal with them as they come along.