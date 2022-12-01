Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not mince his words in reacting to Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson’s take that the signal-caller “doesn’t cakre about anybody” but himself.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Murray defended himself and refuted what Peterson recently said about him in an episode of the All Things Covered podcast he co-hosts with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden.

“This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…”

Peterson played for the Cardinals for a long time. He donned Arizona threads from the time he entered the NFL in 2011 up to 2020, even playing together with Murray for two seasons in 2019 and 2020. His take on Kyler Murray definitely got a lot of attention online and certainly put the quarterback in a bad light, especially since many considered him to have a unique insight about Murray, having played with him for multiple seasons.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are dealing with a tough season in which they have won just four out of their 12 games to date. They are likely to miss the playoffs, and side comments like the one from Peterson are always a potential distraction not only for Kyler Murray but for his former team as a whole.

The Cardinals, who are on a two-game losing skid, have a bye in Week 13, so we might hear more from Kyler Murray about Peterson’s comment.