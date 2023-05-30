A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Arizona Cardinals have already announced last Friday that the team has released veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. With that, the expectation of many is that he will sign with a new team sooner than later.

Not so fast. There is still a chance, technically speaking, that the Cardinals would be able to trade him even after the announcement of his release from the team. After all, DeAndre Hopkins has yet to be officially released by Arizona, thanks to Memorial Day weekend, as pointed out by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

They have not yet officially released him, however. Apparently, the league made Memorial Day weekend a four-day break, with no transactions posted on Friday.

The Cardinals had tried to find a trade partner involving DeAndre Hopkins prior to the announcement but failed to connect with another team. Hopkins carries a dead cap hit of $22.6 million in 2023.

Still, the Cardinals are still expected to part ways officially with Hopkins this week, so the guessing game for his next landing spot outside of Arizona will continue to be a hot topic.

The 30-year-old wideout played in only nine games for the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL season and recorded 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions and 96 targets. Arizona’s troubles under center that season partly explains the lack of consistent production from DeAndre Hopkins last season. Nevertheless, he is still viewed as a serious downfield threat to opposing defenses, regardless of his ultimate landing spot.

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins in 2020 via a trade with the Houston Texans.