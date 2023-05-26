Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With DeAndre Hopkins now a free agent, he’ll have no shortage of suitors for his signature. But as teams look to sign the newly available Hopkins, one NFL franchise has risen to the top.

The Dallas Cowboys are the favorites (+200) to sign Hopkins, via betonline.ag. The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and New England Patriots (+500) round out the top three while the Buffalo Bills (+600) and Philadelphia Eagles (+700) round out the top five.

With his cap hit approaching $30 million, the Arizona Cardinals decided to release Hopkins. He is now one of the more sought after free agents in the league. For a team like the Cowboys, a player like Hopkins could be the difference maker in a deep playoff run.

Dallas already has CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, who the team traded for earlier this offseason. Alongside them, Michael Gallup is currently poised to be the starter. However, Gallup has battled through injuries the past couple of seasons and under performed when healthy. Hopkins gives Dak Prescott and the Cowboys a trustworthy weapon on the outside.

That statement is true for any team bidding for Hopkins’ services. The wide receiver has been in the NFL since 2013. In that time, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 and 71 touchdowns. He has earned five Pro Bowl nominations and three All-Pro bods.

DeAndre Hopkins will be looking to make any playoff contender’s offense more complete. For now, it appears that the Cowboys are the favorites to land the talented wide receiver. With teams on their tail, Dallas might have to act quick to land the talented Hopkins.