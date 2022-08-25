St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is a legend in the game of baseball. He will be a Hall of Famer when it’s time for his name to be included on the ballot. However, that’s the future. In the present, he’s still making history.

Molina started the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. This marks the 2,091st game the 40-year-old backstop has started in his career. That brings him into a tie with former 19-year major league veteran Bob Boone for third all-time in starts as a catcher.

It is far from the first piece of history Molina has made this season. Just a few weeks back, the 40-year-old joined Yogi Berra as the only catchers with 1000 career hits in a single ballpark in MLB history.

Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. A former fourth-round pick, Molina debuted in 2004. He went on to become a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover, and a World Series champion in 2006 and 2011.

It recently came out that the 40-year-old Cardinals legend plans on managing once his career is over. Molina will become manager of Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

“It’s something different, and I’d like to try it early and see how it goes,” the Cardinals legend said of the opportunity. “And then after, I can decide if I want to do it over here.”

Regardless of how it turns out, he already has a stamp of approval from his current manager. “He’s been managing for years,” said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol “He’s one of the best baseball guys I’ve been around.”

It’s possible that we see the Cardinals legend back in a major league dugout after his career is over.