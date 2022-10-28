With the 2022 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the name of Arizona Cardinals veteran wide receiver AJ Green is starting to gain some traction. Green has been serving a minimal role in the Cardinals’ passing attack, especially with DeAndre Hopkins back in action. His best days in the NFL are clearly way behind him now. That being said, there could still be interest in him from other teams looking to shore up the depth of their wide receiver room, including the Green Bay Packers.

Via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN:

“Anyway, I’m fascinated to see whether the Packers go outside of their comfort zone and make a move for a pass catcher. I think injuries to Christian Watson, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard might make it more likely. One interesting name I heard for them was A.J. Green, who doesn’t seem to be a factor for Arizona and would bring a veteran presence the Green Bay WR room doesn’t have right now.”

Aaron Rodgers has been vocal about his dismay with the way the Packers’ offense has been performing this season. With Davante Adams no longer around in Green Bay, Rodgers is left with a group of downfield targets that is lacking in star power. AJ Green is not going to provide that for the Packers, but he could potentially have a bigger role in Green Bay than he has right now with the Cardinals.

On the season, AJ Green only has 56 receiving yards on 10 catches with zero touchdowns to show. He signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Cardinals back in April 2022.