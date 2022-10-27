If it was all up to Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers wouldn’t be letting struggling players share the field with him. That hardline stance was first revealed by Rodgers in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday. Rodgers did not drop any names during his min-rant, but as expected, his comments spread online like wildfire.

Aaron Rodgers is not going to take any word back from his seemingly incendiary take, though. When asked by reporters Wednesday about his earlier comments, the Packers quarterback responded with an I said what I said attitude in reiterating his view.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“I’m not going to be a robot up here. I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. You know, I’m calling things the way I see it. If people don’t think I need to air that stuff out, that’s their opinion. But I’m doing what I think is in the best interests of our guys, and I’ve tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year. And I was relating my personal feelings on the situation. I didn’t call anybody out by name.

Aaron Rodgers appeared to have reached a boiling point when the Packers suffered a 23-21 road loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. That was the Packers’ third in a row, as they also previously suffered defeats at the hands of the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

The Packers are still eighth in the league in completion rate (66.8%) but their offense is coughing up just 18.3 points per game and just 331.6 total yards per contest. There is a clear lack of talent downfield for the Packers, but their ground attack is also underperforming despite having Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield. On the season, Aaron Rodgers has 1,597 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions and a 50.5 quarterback rating.

Calling out his teammates could only either work or fail for Aaron Rodgers, who is only days away from facing a powerhouse in the form of the Buffalo Bills on the road.