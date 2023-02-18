Following a lackluster 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals have cleaned house heading into the offseason. With a new head coach in former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, this team will look vastly different heading into next season.

The Cardinals finished the 2022 season with a 4-13 record and a last-place finish in the NFC West. With their poor finish, they have the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Along with a top pick, they are also expected to have the 10th most cap space in the league.

With a roster in need of improvement, the Cardinals could look to be major playmakers in the coming months. This could include trading away their star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. It could also lead to them bringing in several free agents who could immediately improve this team.

On both offense and defense, the Cardinals could use additional playmakers. In the coming weeks, they could look to address several major needs.

Here are five sneaky good free agents the Cardinals could look to target in free agency.

David Montgomery, Running Back, Bears

The Cardinals were hopeful that when they added veteran running back James Conner, they would be set at the position. And while he has put together two solid seasons, the team could look to add another proven ball carrier. This could come in Chicago bears running back David Montogomery.

Over his four NFL seasons, Montgomery has been one of the more underrated running backs in the NFL. In total, he has recorded 3,609 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on 915 total carries. Through the air, he has added 155 receptions for 1,240 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Montgomery is a dynamic playmaker who can make his presence felt both through the air and on the ground. For a Cardinals offense that is in need of firepower, he could be an intriguing option. A backfield with both him and Conner leading the charge could be exactly what the offense needs.

Darius Slayton, Wide Receiver, Giants

If the Cardinals are looking to move on from Hopkins, they could have several options in the open market. One key target could be New York Giants wide receiver, Darius Slayton.

Slayton has proven to be a reliable force down the field. Over 59 career games, he has recorded 170 receptions for 2,554 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

At times, Slayton has struggled with holding onto the ball. But his speed and overall playmaking ability make him a strong option for any offense.

If Slayton is ready to move on from the Giants, the Cardinals could be an ideal landing spot.

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver, Lions

Another option at wide receiver could be Detriot Lions pass catcher DJ Chark. Over his five NFL seasons, Chark has been somewhat inconsistent. But when healthy, he has proven to be a playmaker.

Through his 54 career games, Chark has recorded 177 receptions for 2,544 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. This includes a 1,000-yard receiving and eight-touchdown year in his second NFL season.

In 11 games last season, Chark recorded 30 receptions for 502 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Chark could be an affordable option for the Cardinals. If he is looking to prove that he can still perform at a high level, joining a team such as the Cardinals could be ideal for Chark.

Matt Ioannidis, Defensive End, Panthers

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals could look to address the trenches. This could include adding a proven veteran on the edge. Carolina Panthers defensive end Matt Ioannidis could be an option for this team.

Over his seven NFL seasons, he has taken the field in 86 total games. In total, he has recorded 212 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 68 quarterback hits, and 25.5 tackles for loss.

This past season, his lone year with the Panthers, Ioannidis proved that he can still perform at a high level. Over 13 games, he recorded 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and one sack.

With his arrival, the Cardinals would gain a solid veteran along the defensive front. This could be a move that makes sense for both sides.

Cameron Sutton, Cornerback, Steelers

The secondary could also be an area that the Cardinals look to add depth. One name that they could keep an eye on is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Sutton has been a staple in the Steelers secondary since 2017, but this past season he played arguably the best football of his career. Over 16 games, and 15 starts, he recorded 43 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 15 defended passes, and three interceptions.

With his arrival, Sutton would give the Cardinals a starter at the cornerback position. For a defense in need of help at the position, he could be a reliable option.