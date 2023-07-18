The Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2023 training camp in a state of flux with multiple trade candidates still on the roster. Monti Ossenfort took over as general manager earlier in the year, and it seems likely that he'll continue to make his own mark on the roster before the season begins.

Ossenfort chose a clear direction on draft day, picking up a valuable 2024 first-round pick from the Houston Texans to move back from the No. 3 selection. The Cardinals appear to be rebuilding from the trenches, using their first-round pick on offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. from Ohio State and their second-round selection on edge rusher BJ Ojulari from LSU.

The Cardinals stuck to that same plan in free agency, keeping the future books clean with smaller acquisitions and signing six combined offensive and defensive linemen.

Training Camp Priorities

The Cardinals' training camp seems like a prime opportunity to get younger, as competing for a playoff spot in a division with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks is a tough ask given the talent level of the roster. It's even more difficult if Arizona has to start the season without QB Kyler Murray, who may still be recovering from his ACL surgery in January.

Identifying young players who need developmental reps in new head coach Jonathan Gannon's system will be the utmost priority for Arizona's training camp. Clearing the decks for those players to receive real in-game experience will likely march right behind.

With that in mind, here are three trade candidates on the Cardinals roster entering training camp:

1. Zach Ertz, TE

How quickly things can change in a year. The Cardinals retained Zach Ertz on a three-year deal last offseason, but plenty has changed in Arizona since then. Ertz and Murray both had their seasons ended with ACL injuries, and the new front office regime could be looking to turn the page.

Ertz, 32, already appeared to be on the decline last year before his injury, recording a career-low with 8.6 yards per reception. Now coming off major knee surgery, trading Ertz could help the Cardinals save around $8 million in cap space this season and clear the path for 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride to take over as the starter. McBride flashed potential down the stretch last season while Ertz was sidelined, highlighted by a 7-78-1 performance in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

A tight end needy contender, like the Dallas Cowboys, would make sense as a landing spot for Zach Ertz.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. James Conner, RB

The market isn't pretty for veteran running backs at the moment, as Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, and a host of other talented backs remain unsigned. While that doesn't bode well for Conner's trade value, it could represent a chance for Arizona to flip Conner, 28, for a late future draft pick…and sign a veteran on the cheap to replace him.

Conner's receiving ability (46 catches last season) and goalline skills should be appealing to a number of contenders, but his $9.4 million dollar price tag this season is likely to limit his suitors. Still, if the injury bug hits around the league, Conner would be a smart player to dangle, despite the lack of depth behind him.

3. Budda Baker, S

This would be the toughest pill for Cardinals fans to swallow. Baker, 27, is a 5-time Pro Bowler and the physical and emotional leader of Arizona's defense.

But rebuilds often require putting emotions aside, and Baker has made his position clear that he wants to either be traded or made the highest-paid safety in football, according to Adam Schefter. Baker's $14.75 million average annual salary currently ranks him seventh among safeties in the NFL.

While it's unlikely any team is willing to pay a Jamal Adams-like trade haul for Baker, he's clearly the most valuable trade chip on the roster and could further stock Arizona's cupboard moving forward.

Looking Ahead

The Cardinals have multiple tough decisions to make with the veterans still on the roster. Rebuilding with a QB that isn't on a rookie deal only increases the degree of difficulty, but it's been done before (see: Detroit Lions, Jared Goff).

Given the talent on the current roster, the Cardinals shouldn't be deterred from clearing the decks, trading veterans, and making plays for brighter days ahead.