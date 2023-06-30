The Arizona Cardinals will be a fascinating team to watch next season. After having one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the expectation for this team is that they'll be undergoing a transformation of sorts. They have a new GM and a new coach, both of which might be interested in a total reset. Star safety Budda Baker requested a trade with that in mind. With training camp approaching, Baker plans to attend the camp. However, that does not mean that he'll be rescinding his request, per Mike Garofolo.

“From@gmfb: #AZCardinals S Budda Baker has vowed to be in attendance for the start of training camp but his agent David Mulugheta made it clear that doesn’t mean his client’s situation is resolved.”

Baker requested a trade from the Cardinals around two months ago. The star safety cited his desire to be the highest-paid in his position as the reason for his trade request. Baker was easily one of the best players of Arizona last season, the lone bright spot during a dismal year for the team. Despite his talent, the team is unwilling to hand him a new extension. There was hope that the situation was resolved after reports of the two sides coming closer to an agreement were announced.

As it turns out, the Cardinals still have a ways to go before they can keep Budda Baker around. It's worth noting, by the way, the Baker still has a couple of years left in his contract. There's not a lot of incentive for Arizona to trade him right now. This could take a while to be resolved, so buckle up Cardinals fans.