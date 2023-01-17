New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort took a firm stance on how he would work in team operations during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

“Ego will not be tolerated in this organization,” Ossenfort said.

The former Tennessee Titans’ Director of Player Personnel replaced long-time Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury in early January.

The statement from Monti Ossenfort drew comments from across NFL Twitter, each with their own interpretation of what the 44-year-old Cardinals executive meant with his recent comment. Answers ranged from directing the comment at former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who NBC Sports’ Charean Williams wrote completed an interview with the Houston Texans last Monday, to a joking reference to former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Ego Ferguson.

Several comments and retweets pointed towards Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who an anonymous player said felt “less of a desire” to study his game plan after he received a five-year, $230 million extension in July. Arizona initially included an addendum that required the 25-year-old quarterback to complete at least four hours of independent study per week during each playing season, according to a tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins’ future with Cardinals gets eye-opening update

Charles Taylor ·

Cardinals, Monti Ossenfort

BREAKING: Cardinals poach new GM from Titans

Paolo Songco ·

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Thailand

Kliff Kingsbury’s post-Cardinals firing Thailand trip sends Twitter into frenzy

Joey Mistretta ·

The Cardinals would soon remove the addendum, saying it was “perceived in ways that were never intended” and that their confidence in Murray was as high as it had ever been.

The Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13, the team’s worst record since a 3-13 finish in 2018 during quarterback Josh Rosen’s first year in the league. Kyler Murray threw for just over 2,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games played. His extension included 90-man roster bonuses from 2025-28 and workout bonuses with progressively higher values in three different seasons, according to Spotrac.