New Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort took a firm stance on how he would work in team operations during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

“Ego will not be tolerated in this organization,” Ossenfort said.

The former Tennessee Titans’ Director of Player Personnel replaced long-time Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury in early January.

The statement from Monti Ossenfort drew comments from across NFL Twitter, each with their own interpretation of what the 44-year-old Cardinals executive meant with his recent comment. Answers ranged from directing the comment at former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who NBC Sports’ Charean Williams wrote completed an interview with the Houston Texans last Monday, to a joking reference to former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Ego Ferguson.

Several comments and retweets pointed towards Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who an anonymous player said felt “less of a desire” to study his game plan after he received a five-year, $230 million extension in July. Arizona initially included an addendum that required the 25-year-old quarterback to complete at least four hours of independent study per week during each playing season, according to a tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Cardinals would soon remove the addendum, saying it was “perceived in ways that were never intended” and that their confidence in Murray was as high as it had ever been.

The Cardinals finished with a record of 4-13, the team’s worst record since a 3-13 finish in 2018 during quarterback Josh Rosen’s first year in the league. Kyler Murray threw for just over 2,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games played. His extension included 90-man roster bonuses from 2025-28 and workout bonuses with progressively higher values in three different seasons, according to Spotrac.