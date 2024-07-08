Two months ago, it appeared that the St. Louis Cardinals' struggles of the 2023 season would continue into 2024. The club was nine games below .500 and sitting in last place in the NL Central. But since then, the Cardinals have gone 32-18, raising them to second in the division and putting them in firm position for a Wild Card berth.

Can the team continue its hot streak after the All-Star Break? The team will have to improve its offense, which is 20th in MLB in runs scored per game, and its pitching staff that is 22nd in runs allowed per contest. With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, St. Louis still has ample opportunities to add players who can improve the club's postseason odds. Here are four Cardinals players who must be on the trade block ahead of the 2024 MLB deadline.

Jimmy Crooks (Catcher)

After nearly two decades of Yadier Molina starting behind the dish, the St. Louis Cardinals have smoothly transitioned to their next generation of catchers. Willson Contreras, signed from the Chicago Cubs in 2023, is a three-time All-Star under contract through the 2028 season. The club also has youngster Ivan Herrera. The 25-year-old is under team control through 2026 and has a .718 OPS this year while ranking in the 81st percentile amongst MLB backstops in blocks above average.

With this talented duo behind the plate, there is very little path for playing time for catchers in the Cardinals' farm system. Jimmy Crooks is playing well for the franchise at Double-A Springfield, batting .312 on the year and gaining praise from scouts for his defensive work. He will be a potential starter one day and should carry decent value in the trade market.

Tink Hence (Pitcher)

With shortstop Masyn Winn graduating to the Big Leagues, right-hander Tink Hence is now the top prospect in the Cardinals' system. Hence has great stuff, particularly a strong fastball and a dominant changeup, but he is still learning to use it consistently. The 21-year-old had a 5.47 ERA in 54.1 Double-A innings last year as opponents slugged .613 off his slider. If his slider fails to miss bats, Hence could find himself as a two-pitch reliever

The youngster has been much better at Double-A this year, posting a 3.29 ERA in 54.2 IP with an impressive 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings after his promotion from Single-A. Yet there are still concerns about his durability. Hence pitched just eight innings in 2021, 52 frames in 2022, and 96 innings last year.

Tink Hence is an electric arm, but his ceiling will be severely capped if he does not develop his pitches outside the fastball and changeup or continues to spend significant amounts of time on the IL. With two other arms among St. Louis' top five prospects, the Cardinals can afford to part with one of their young hurlers.

Travis Honeyman (Outfielder)

As in the catching department, the Cardinals also have a wealth of organizational outfield depth. Top prospects Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II — both of whom made MLB All-Star Futures Game appearances — are on the 40-man roster but find themselves at Triple-A thanks to early-season struggles. Both players have yet to turn 24, so there is no reason they cannot turn things around soon.

As long as Scott and Walker are on the club, the path for other minor league outfielders in the St. Louis system to reach the Majors is difficult. Travis Honeyman is a contact-heavy outfielder out of Boston College who rarely strikes out but does not offer much power. The 22-year-old could move this summer as the Cardinals push for a playoff berth.