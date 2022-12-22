By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. Via the YES Network, Rodon got brutally honest on why he’s so excited to be a Yankee after penning a six-year deal in MLB free agency.

“As a little kid living a dream, it’s kinda hard not to put on the pinstripes. So I guess the dream’s fulfilled. There’s still more to the story,” said Rodon on Thursday.

Rodon, who was totally clean-shaven, as per the Yankees’ organizational rules, admitted that, much like most baseball-loving kids, he’d always dreamed of putting on the pinstripes. He’ll get the chance to do that over the next six seasons, and he’ll pocket a cool $162 million in the process. Not a bad gig for someone who is living out their childhood dream.

Between Rodon and Aaron Judge, the Yankees have doled out over $500 million in guaranteed money this offseason. Expectations are high in the Bronx, and Rodon will play a key part in helping the Yankees achieve their goal of returning to, and winning, another World Series.

Last season with the Giants, Carlos Rodon was one of baseball’s best pitchers. Across 178 innings and 31 starts, Rodon racked up 237 strikeouts, 14 wins, and a 2.88 ERA. He had a 5.4 WAR on the year and was named to his second consecutive All-Star team.

Yankees fans finally got a glimpse of their new star pitcher, and it’s safe to say that he’s ready to get started in the Bronx, fulfilling the dream he had from a young age.