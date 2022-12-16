By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million dollar contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Rodon entered free agency seeking a lucrative deal, and that is exactly what he received.

Carlos Rodon was regarded as one of the best pitchers in free agency this offseason. His market became much more clear after Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom signed their deals.

Rodon was plagued by injuries and underperformance to open his career. But he flipped the switch in 2021, pitching to the tune of a sparkling 2.37 ERA. He was also named to his first All-Star team in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox.

Due to the MLB lockout, Rodon failed to find the long-term contract he was looking for in free agency last offseason. He ended up signing a short-term deal with the San Francisco Giants that included an opt-out clause for this offseason. Following another stellar campaign and All-Star appearance in 2022, Rodon exercised the opt-out and once again hit the open market.

And he clearly found a greater deal of success in free agency this offseason as evidenced by this contract. Carlos Rodon will now be able to settle in and focus on helping the Yankees compete for years to come.

Rodon will join a Yankees rotation already full of talent. He is set to line up alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino.

It should be noted that Rodon carries some injury risk. But the upside is immense. He is arguably the best left-hander in the game right now. And if Carlos Rodon is able to stay healthy, he will provide no shortage of value for New York.