Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is finally a champion, but in the eyes of future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, his winning ways aren't enough to crown him as the next face of the league. The 10-time All-Star argued that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is the frontrunner for that title, via the 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast.

“[Tatum] won. He's successful,” Melo admitted. “The reason why we put Anthony Edwards there is because of his aura. If JT had that aura, it's over.”

“Aura” isn't anything that can be quantified. Instead, it's a certain “it” factor one does or doesn't possess. In Anthony's opinion, Edwards has “it” because he's a young, high-flying star who loves to talk trash on and off the court.

There's no denying Edwards' confidence, which is why sports media personality Stephen A. Smith agreed with Melo's point, via The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“Great role model,” Smith said of Tatum. “But that ain't sizzle. See, sizzle is Ant-Man. That's sizzle. Sizzle is the Kryies of the world. Sizzle is Luka Doncic. That's sizzle … That kind of attitude … Something that extends greatness beyond the basketball court. A persona.”

Aura or not, the Celtics' Jayson Tatum is an NBA champion with a top-tier resume

The two New York natives believe Jayson Tatum star is special, yet not emphatic or demonstrative enough to be the face of the Association. However, no amount of “aura” will change the fact that Tatum is officially a champion who helped earn the Celtics a ring.

Last season, the five-time All-Star became just the sixth player in league history to lead his squad in points, rebounds, and assists throughout the playoffs en route to a title. Moreover, in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals, he delivered a masterful performance with 31 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

That closeout win came against the Dallas Mavericks, who boasted the “sizzling” pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Tatum outscored both of them in Game 5 and averaged more assists per outing than both members of the dynamic duo for the series.

While statistics might not play into “aura,” there's no denying that Tatum has a resume that should firmly put him in the conversation for being one of the best players in the NBA's next generation. And if Melo and Smith would prefer a display of on-court bravado over an impressive stat line, look no further than Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics were down 3-2 to the rival Philadelphia 76ers, but Tatum brought his team back from the brink of defeat in Game 6 and then followed it up with the highest-scoring performance in Game 7 history.

After cashing a triple over 2023 MVP Joel Embiid to reach 50 points, the Celtcis star put up five fingers on one hand and balled up his fist with the other, making an impromptu “50” signal. If that doesn't count as “aura,” what does?

Although some might argue that this postseason run should be ignored since it didn't result in a championship, the same thinking can be used against Edwards. The 22-year-old is undoubtedly a superstar in the making. Yet, he's never made the NBA Finals and has just one appearance in the Conference Finals, which ended with a whimper as the Timberwolves were eliminated in five games by the Mavs.

The two-time All-Star will have plenty of time to change his ringless status. In fact, it's quite similar to the predicament Tatum found himself in earlier in his career. Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade even compared the two while on Anthony's podcast:

“What I hate is, if in two years… the media is gonna change on [Edwards],” Wade argued. “He's telling you what he's gonna do and he's doin' it, right? But if he doesn't get to what he's sayin'… now it's gonna be what he can't do. JT was in that same situation. We get to enjoy the innocence of Anthony Edwards right, everyone is playing, we love them. It's gonna change very soon because the expectations is gonna be there…. Because he talks.”

If Edwards can lead the T-Wolves to their first championship in franchise history at such a young age, he deserves to be the next face of the NBA. For now, though, it's asinine to discount Tatum, especially for “intangibles” that have little to do with success.