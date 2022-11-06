‘Caught me off guard’: Zack Wheeler’s stunned reaction after quick hook from Phillies-Astros Game 6

The Philadelphia Phillies held a one-run lead in Game 6 of the World Series heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. After allowing two baserunners on, Zack Wheeler was pulled from a game that saw him blank the Houston Astros for much of the evening.

It all unraveled in a hurry, with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado giving up a three-run blast to Yordan Alvarez that ultimately clinched the World Series win for the Astros.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YORDAN HAS DONE IT!!!!! HOUSTON IS SHAKING!!! pic.twitter.com/0B2odiUUFZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2022

After the game, Zack Wheeler spoke out on the decision from Phillies manager Rob Thomson to give him the quick hook. It’s one the pitcher didn’t agree with but simply had to accept.

“Win or go home right there. I mean, it’s a tough pill to swallow but it’s ultimately Thom’s call and that’s the call he made.

Asked whether he expected the move after giving up a single to Jeremy Pena that placed Astros in the corners with one out, Wheeler claimed he thought he would continue.

“No, it honestly caught me off guard a little bit,” Zack Wheeler said.

Zack Wheeler said he was caught off guard when Rob Thomson came to take him out of the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Q2MvQJvzC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 6, 2022

Zack Wheeler had given up just three hits all game to that point, with one walk and one hit by pitch that set up the decisive sixth-inning run for the Astros. All those hits were singles with two of those hits coming from the bat of rookie shortstop/Astros icon-to-be Jeremy Pena. The Phillies starter wasn’t exactly running on fumes to that point.

But with a rested bullpen, Rob Thomson chose to play it safe and serve up a lefty-on-lefty matchup for Alvarez. Despite a season with a lot to be proud of, the effects of that one decision will haunt Phillies fans for years.