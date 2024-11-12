At 9-0, the Cleveland Cavaliers were already off to their best start in franchise history. Now at 12-0 after Monday night's clutch win against the Chicago Bulls, it may be time to zoom out and think about NBA history, per CNN Sports' Matias Grez.

“[The Cavaliers' 12-0 start is] the best start to an NBA season since the record-breaking 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who set league records with a 24-0 start and a 73-9 campaign. Five of the last seven teams to start the season 12-0 have gone on to reach the NBA Finals, according to ESPN.”

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell spoke about what it means to be in the conversation with other elite NBA teams.

“It’s great to be part of history. I never want to take those things for granted along the road when we’re doing it in various ways. We’re doing it in ways where we are blowing out teams. We’re winning from behind. We’re winning close games. And it’s somebody different every night leading the charge. It’s always a group effort.”

Mitchell scored 36 points against Chicago on 12-of-26 shooting and added eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. He made 7-of-16 threes. His 26 shots and 16 three-points attempts were personal season-highs. Cleveland is best served as a team collective, as six players are averaging 10 or more points per game.

How far can the Cavaliers go?

The Warriors' 24-0 start smashed the winning streak to start the season record. The previous best was 15-0 by the 1993-94 Houston Rockets (who went on to win the NBA Finals) and the 1948-49 Washington Capitols (who lost the Finals).

However, Cleveland's 12-0 start is already tied for the sixth-best streak to begin a season. For what it's worth, the Cavs have a long way to go to achieve the longest NBA win streak ever. That title is held by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, who won a staggering 33 games in a row.

On Monday night, Mitchell was locked in against the Bulls and spoke about how they won the game.

“Grit. Determination. Fortitude. It took everybody. Gotta give credit to the bench. They came in and really changed the game. You could tell we were a little mentally fatigued. We were definitely going through it. That lineup really saved the day for us. Shout out to them.”

Ty Jerome came off the bench and provided a spark with 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 21 minutes. He discussed how the Cavaliers needed a lift to secure the win.

“We have a really deep team,” Jerome said. “Sometimes our starters are tired. Our job coming off the bench is to bring energy when it’s needed. Then there are going to be other games where they carry us. We’re all together. We’re all sticking together through everything. It’s really fun to be a part of it.”

The Cavaliers travel to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Wednesday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST.