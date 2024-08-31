Expectations are high for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024-25 season. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the Cavs hope to build on that momentum and become a severe threat for an NBA title. But Cleveland must battle a tough regular season schedule to reach the summit. While the Cavs have several must-watch games to open the year, a few key moments could be a hurdle—especially at the end of the year. Sure, things will only go as far as Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell can take Cleveland. However, with how this 82-game is set for the Cavs, there will be moments where things will be their most challenging.

The Cavs will play 16 back-to-backs in 2024-25. That's slightly above the league average, and they are tied with eleven other teams for the most in the NBA. Their first taste comes immediately after their home opener against the Pistons. After that, Cleveland is on the road to face the Washington Wizards the night after.

Thankfully, the Cavs open and close their season with only one back-to-back set. However, that's only bookended by 14 other back-to-back scenarios where Cleveland faces high-quality competition on limited rest.

But the Cavs' 2024-25 regular season isn't just complicated by the high volume of back-to-back sets. Cleveland would prefer to rest after the All-Star break, with only a handful of games before the playoffs. Instead, their schedule has other plans, with things at their most difficult in March.

Breaking down the Cavs' rough stretch to end the 2024-25 season

In March, the Cavs will play the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and the San Antonio Spurs. Cleveland also plays the Los Angeles Clippers at home and on the road. These teams are either playoff-caliber opponents or dramatically leveled up from last season. So, if the Cavs are injured or struggling, their playoff standings could be in the balance.

During this brutal stretch, Cleveland's only true reprieve is playing the Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz, all three subpar opponents. However, considering that two of those opponents come on a rough five-game, eight-day road trip against the Clippers, Kings, Suns, Jazz, and Blazers, the pause might be more of a brief break.

How the Cavs perform during March, especially on that brutal five-game trip, could set the tone for them heading into the postseason. Of course, the primary objective is to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs. However, picking up wins wherever they can will also have to be a central focus.

How they handle it could make or break their season, especially considering who Cleveland might deal with to open the playoffs. The 2024-25 season will be a test for the Cavs all season long. Hopefully, they can handle it. If not, there will still be more questions than answers about this team. That's the last thing Cleveland wants – especially when they want to belong among the NBA's best.