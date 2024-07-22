With their time in Las Vegas over, the Cleveland Cavaliers could not defend their NBA Summer League crown. However, despite the 2-3 record, after the Cavs closed things out against the summertime Indiana Pacers, some things were already waiting in the wings (or, in this case, the wing) to impact the team next season.

When Cleveland selected Jaylon Tyson with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Cavs general manager Mike Gansey tried to temper expectations surrounding the rookie. While Tyson has an NBA-ready game and isn't as unrefined as other rookies, Gansey told the media that 11 players are returning to Cleveland next season, and there's no promise that Tyson would be guaranteed minutes right away.

However, after his heroics during Summer League, where Tyson averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, Gansey may have been wrong. Instead of Tyson having to scrap and claw for minutes during his rookie season, what the Cavs rookie showcased during Summer League action was exactly what they need going forward. That's why Tyson should be a staple in Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation from Game 1 of the 2024-25 regular season.

Why the Cavs need to lean on Jaylon Tyson

While Summer League is more or less a glorified exhibition to most, Tyson had moments with the summertime Cavs that can easily translate to the hardwood. With or without the ball in his hands, Tyson continuously attacked the basket, connected on 40.0 of his three-point attempts, or created opportunities for others. Sure, some moments may have seemed limited for Tyson, but his multifaceted skillset always stood out when he was on the floor, making it hard to miss.

Tyson's multifaceted skillset fits Cleveland's needs from its reserves, especially since the Cavs are determined to maintain the backcourt partnership between Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. The ability to produce from the wing from a player comfortable playing without the ball is paramount for success when sharing the court with one or both of Mitchell and Garland. The same goes for other key contributors like Caris LeVert, who often thrives with the ball in his hands.

Meanwhile, if the Cavs have Garland, Mitchell, and LeVert all resting, Tyson can take over ball-handling responsibilities and keep Cleveland's offense humming. He's shown he's more than capable of doing that during Summer League action and, with his three-point acumen and playmaking vision, can slowly grow toward a consistent sixth man for the Cavs if they ever move on from LeVert.

Most of all, Tyson's readiness to play right away can further unlock Cleveland's offense while coming off the bench. Consistent bench scoring and production have been a regular issue for the Cavs, forcing the team to lean on Mitchell sometimes more than Mitchell's body can handle. Having reliable bench contributors like Tyson can help keep players like Mitchell fresh during the regular season and primed for deep postseason runs.

That's why it's clear that Tyson is ready to play the right way with Cleveland after performing well during Summer League action. While it still might be a grind for Tyson, where he has to fight to earn minutes nightly with the Cavs, he made the case much easier for himself.