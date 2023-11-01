Heading into their Halloween matchup against the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers had revenge on their mind. The Knicks punked the Cavs in the playoffs last year, ending a stellar season on a sour note. Throughout the series, Cleveland was undermanned and only had five viable players to match New York's overwhelming depth. It played a part in why the Cavs went out and added Max Strus, Georges Niang, Ty Jerome and Damian Jones in the offseason. That way, no matter who Cleveland faces in the postseason, they have more than a puncher's chance due to strength in numbers.

Unfortunately, depth doesn't mean nearly as much when the injury bug tore about Cleveland's locker room early into the season. Jarrett Allen has been out since the start of the preseason. Darius Garland tweaked his hamstring and has only appeared in one regular season contest. Jerome rolled his ankle in the Cavs' home opener, and Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert are dealing with their own hamstring issues. So, when the Knicks rolled into town, revenge wouldn't get Cleveland very far.

Thankfully, Mitchell played and was exactly what the Cavs needed from one of their stars. Mitchell was in attack mode from the opening buzzer and finished the night with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Unfortunately, Mitchell's performance wasn't enough for Cleveland, as the Cavs remain winless at home to start the season. Sure, there were pleasant surprises from rookie two-way players Craig Porter Jr. and Emoni Bates, but it's never expected for either to put Cleveland on their back. Instead, the Cavs needed Evan Mobley, their other available star, to meet Mitchell at the summit and match his on-court production.

Evan Mobley struggles vs. Knicks

Unfortunately, as has been the case for now, New York big man Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks remain Evan Mobley's kryptonite.

Mobley struggled mightily against New York, finishing the game with six points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in nearly 30 minutes of action. In his career, Mobley has averaged 10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game against the Knicks, all well below nearly all his career averages, between every game against New York last season and this season's first regular season matchup.

Mind you, this wasn't a game where Mobley's impact was tangibly felt in a way that counting stats cannot quantify his on-court significance. Cleveland was also outscored by 21 points when Mobley was on the floor, giving him a plus-minus rating of -17, the fourth-lowest of his career. There's always a good chance Mobley bounces back from this stinker of a performance. But, considering the career-best night he had in the Cavs' loss to the Indiana Pacers, Mobley's performance is a tough pill to swallow.

Things could always be easier for Mobley and the Cavs when Garland, Allen and others can fill out the rotation and give Cleveland actual strength in numbers. But the Cavs need Mobley to step up in big games like these, not only to exorcise the New York demon that plagues them but for when things get tighter come playoff time. There are still 78 more chances for the Cavs to straighten things, with two more cracks at the Knicks as well. But, until that happens, there will be more questions than answers about what this Cleveland team can be, especially when Mobley continues to struggle.

For what it's worth, the Cavs' lone win of the season came in New York City. Maybe Mobley and Cleveland will bounce back in the Big Apple and add another victory to their belt.