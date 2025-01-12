Riding an NBA-best 12-game winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep the good times rolling against their latest opponent: the Indiana Pacers. Last time out, the Cavs knocked off the Toronto Raptors 132-126 with their bench on full display. The Pacers, meanwhile, won their latest matchup against the Golden State Warriors 108-96.

This will be the first of four matchups between Cleveland and Indiana. The next time both sides face each other will be in just a few days in Indianapolis, giving the Cavs and Pacers a rare playoff-like series during the regular season. However, facing a string of injuries that have affected their lineup, the Cavs must elevate their performance and play at their highest level to protect their home court against a determined Pacers team seeking to dethrone Cleveland as the NBA's top dog and set the tone for this pseudo playoff series.

Who is unavailable for the Pacers against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Indiana will be without RayJ Dennis (NBA G League assignment), Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), and James Wiseman (Achilles). Enrique Freeman (NBA G League assignment) and Quenton Jackson (NBA G League assignment) are both questionable and will likely be game-time decisions.

Otherwise, the Pacers will roll into Cleveland to take on the Cavs with all their stars available. Indiana’s offensive engine, Tyrese Haliburton, has been blending pinpoint passing and off-the-dribble scoring to unlock mismatches. Haliburton’s pick-and-roll craft with Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner will be a focal point for the Pacers' offense. It'll also be a focal point for the Cavs to shut down with their defense.

To make things even more difficult for Cleveland, since the calendar flipped to 2025, Indiana has owned the lead in games for 219 minutes and only trailed for 10 minutes. Of the 20 quarters of basketball that the Pacers have played over the five-game stretch, it has held the lead for just over 18 of them and trailed for less than one. So, heading into this matchup, regardless of who is available, the Cavs will have their hands full against the Pacers.

Who is on the injury report for the Cavs at home against Indiana?

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers. All three players are on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be a surprise. All three players need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs. Instead, they get these opportunities with the Charge, allowing them to grow and develop into roleplayers who can make an on-court difference for the leading club.

The more concerning name on Cleveland's injury report is Ty Jerome, considered doubtful while dealing with an illness. Unfortunately for Jerome and the Cavs, it's cold and flu season, meaning these injuries can happen. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious for Jerome, and Cleveland's chill guy can get back on the floor soon.

If Jerome cannot play against the Pacers, it will be a blow to a Cavs team that relies on his production. Almost always available for Cleveland, Jerome contributes 10.1 points in 17.6 minutes, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. If Jerome cannot play, look for the Cavs to lean more on Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Sam Merrill, and other key reserves.

Cleveland rookie swingman Jaylon Tyson, who just played the other day for the Charge, could also be a candidate to get minutes. In 33 minutes with the Charge, Tyson had 23 points and 16 rebounds. He was perfect from the perimeter, making all five of his attempts. Tyson clearly had an excellent night for the Charge and could carry that momentum for the Cavs against the Pacers, especially if Jerome is unavailable.