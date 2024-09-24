The Cleveland Cavaliers are a week away from opening training camp. As such, they’ve added four players to Exhibit 10 contracts, allowing them to compete for a roster spot and play for their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, if they don’t earn a place on the team. According to reports, those four players are Pete Nance, Jules Bernard, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Gabe Osabuohien.

The organization has a history with Nance and Osabuohien. Nance was a training camp invitee who was waived and added to the Charge last season. He was eventually signed to a two-way roster spot with the Cavs halfway through last season and finished the year splitting his time with both teams in Cleveland. Nance averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 42 games with the Charge.

Osabuohien, meanwhile, averaged 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 37 games in primarily a reserve role last year with the Charge. The former West Virginia forward has been with the Charge after securing a roster spot during the team's open tryouts. Osabuohien most recently played for the Cavs during the 2024 Las Vegas NBA Summer League. He averaged 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 8.3 minutes per game for the Las Vegas Cavs.

Who are the new faces joining the Cavs?

Bernard and Tomlin are the newcomers entering the fold for Cleveland, and both have intriguing upsides. Bernard was on a two-way deal with the Washington Wizard last season. He played 19 games in the NBA, averaging 3.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game. Bernard spent most of last season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington's G League affiliate. While with the Go-Go, Bernard averaged 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 36 appearances.

Tomlin was an undrafted, 6’8” forward who averaged 14 points and six boards on 60.1% shooting during his senior season at Memphis. He spent Summer League with Cleveland, averaging seven points on 50% shooting from the field. If his 3-ball becomes potent and he develops more as a playmaker, he could begin to look like a smaller Karl-Anthony Towns. If the shot lacks consistency, Tomlin could mold into someone like Aaron Gordon or Tari Eason – an energy forward who plays with quickness and physicality.

Unfortunately, none of these four players are expected to earn a roster spot in training camp. The Cavs currently have 14 of their 15 slots filled. The Cavs typically leave roster space available through the trade deadline to maximize flexibility. Cleveland also has all three two-way spots filled by Luke Travers, Emoni Bates, and J.T. Thor. So, unless one of these new faces shines during preseason action, they'll all be with the Charge to kick off this upcoming NBA season.