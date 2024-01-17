Larry Nance Jr. continues his string of hilarious social media posts

The love for basketball runs in the Nance family. Following the footsteps of Larry Nance back in the day, Larry Nance Jr. continues to carve out a career for himself in the NBA.

Now, it seems that a third Nance is set to play in the big league. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Pete Nance from the G League to a 10-day contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following Wojnarowski's announcement on X (Twitter), Larry Nance Jr. hilariously retweeted and commented on the former's choice of picture for his younger brother.

“On second thought, why did Woj choose that pic?” Nance Jr. said, adding a laughing emoji.

Wojnarowski replied and said that the jersey Pete Nance wore was the G-league version of the Cavs‘ old-school jerseys.

(Old school Cavs jersey) — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Pete Nance gets a second chance with the Cavs

After four years with the University of North Carolina, Pete Nance went undrafted in 2023. Still, he was able to join the Cavs' summer league roster and was even signed in September. However, the Cavs decided to waive him prior to the start of the regular season.

Nance then signed with the team's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, where he currently averages 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Now with another opportunity, Pete Nance will become the third of his family to don the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. If he ends up performing well and gets granted a longer contract, then he'll have a chance to face his older brother when the Cavs go against the Pelicans in March.