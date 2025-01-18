After a humbling loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to bounce back on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As mentioned before, the Thunder humbled the Cavs, down by nearly 42 points at one point. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, won their last matchup against the New York Knicks, winning 116-99.

This will be Cleveland's first of two matchups against Minnesota. Since both teams are in separate conferences, they only face each other twice a season. The next time both teams square off will be in Cleveland in mid-February. Last season, the Timberwolves and the Cavs split the season series, so both teams will be looking to get their leg up in this matchup. Unfortunately, both teams deal with injuries so that health could be the deciding factor.

Who is on the injury report for the Timberwolves against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Minnesota will be without Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Jesse Edwards (NBA G League assignment), Tristen Newton (NBA G League assignment), and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot).

DiVencenzo initially suffered the initial toe injury in the Timberwolves' recent loss to the Golden State Warriors. Before they took on the Knicks, Minnesota coach Chris Finch said the team is unsure if it’s a day-to-day injury or something to worry about long term. With DiVencenzo unavailable, it'll be his second game missed this year.

Shannon Jr., meanwhile, remains sidelined after suffering a foot injury while on assignment with the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Timberwolves. According to the team, Shannon's return-to-play timeline is two to four weeks. The medical staff will reevaluate him two weeks after his injury. At that point, an update on his progress will be provided.

A Cavs star could been sidelined against Minnesota



For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates and Luke Travers. Both players are on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be surprising. These players need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs. Instead, they get these opportunities with the Charge, allowing them to grow and develop into roleplayers who can make an on-court difference for the leading club.

The more concerning names on Cleveland's injury report are Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro. After missing 32 games last season, Mobley has missed only two games during the 2024-25 campaign. Not only that, he's also had the best year of his career. Mobley is averaging 18.6 points with 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 42.1% from deep. If Mobley doesn't suit up, Max Strus could find himself back in the starting lineup, with Dean Wade sliding over to the four spot. Georges Niang would presumably also see more action.

Okoro, meanwhile, has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. The Cavs forward has already missed time this year because of it. However, with Okoro playing his way back into in-game shape, Cleveland might give him a night off against Minnesota to keep him from re-aggravating the injury. Okoro and Mobley will be game-time decisions for the Cavs against the Timberwolves. It depends on how they're feeling, but if neither can play, Cleveland will have a rough time against Minnesota.