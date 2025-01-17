The New York Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Star center Karl Anthony-Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable on the injury report. The four-time All-Star missed the Knicks' 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, leaving Jalen Brunson (38 points) the brunt of the scoring load. Here's everything we know about Towns' injury and playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Karl Anthony-Towns injury status vs. Timberwolves

Given that Towns is questionable, he'll likely be a game-time decision. The former NBA Rookie of the Year accidentally banged his hand on the backboard during the first half of New York's 124-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, which sprained his right thumb. He didn't offer much detail about it after the game, telling the media “It is what it is,” via Newsday Sports' Steve Popper.

The Knicks (27-15) are lucky that the injury isn't serious, as Towns is a big fish in their lineup. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal across 34.7 minutes per game. His scoring average is second only to Brunson (26 PPG) on the team, and he leads in rebounding. He's also second only to Josh Hart among the team's regular rotation players in field goal percentage. Hart shoots 56.6% from the floor, while Towns sports a 55% clip.

Meanwhile, Towns leads New York with a 44.9% mark from deep despite being fourth with 4.9 attempts per game. The next-closest player is Cameron Payne with a 40.9% clip.

With all that being said, the Knicks will have an easier time beating Minnesota (21-19) if Towns is available. While the Timberwolves rank just 22nd in the NBA with 109.8 points per game, handling Anthony Edwards (25.9 PPG) is always a headache. The Georgia alum can pop off with a 40-point outing on any given night, so facing him shorthanded is a burden for the available players.