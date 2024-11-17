The Cleveland Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Despite several injuries, Cleveland has raced to a 14-0 start. After the Cavs defeated the Chicago Bulls 144-126, they hope to remain undefeated against the Charlotte Hornets.

This will be the first of four matchups between Cleveland and Charlotte. The last time the Cavs battled the Hornets, Cleveland lost at home in last season's regular-season finale. However, after this matchup, both sides will meet again in Charlotte in early December. After that, the Cavs will host the Hornets again in Cleveland's first home game in 2025. Finally, the season series between the Hornets and Cavs will end in Charlotte in early March.

Despite their lackluster 21-61 record last season, Charlotte surprisingly had Cleveland's number last season. The Cavs were 1-2 against the Hornets, one of the few instances where Cleveland lost a season series to a team. So, as long as the Cavs come ready to play, Cleveland should be prepared to take care of business against Charlotte.

This matchup against the Cavs will be the second game in a back-to-back series for the Hornets. In their last game, Charlotte stunned the Milwaukee Bucks at home, winning 115-114. Against the Cavs, the Hornets will have nearly all hands on deck available.

The only players that are sidelined for Charlotte are DaQuan Jeffries (hand), Jared Rhoden (NBA G League assignment), Nick Richards (ribs), KJ Simpson (NBA G League assignment), and Mark Williams (foot). Miles Bridges, meanwhile, is questionable with a bone bruise in his right knee and will likely be a game-time decision. Bridges had the same status when the Hornets beat the Bucks and still played for Charlotte. So, unless he suffers a setback, Bridges will likely also be available against Cleveland. Joining Bridges as questionable are Hornets star LaMelo Ball (finger) and guard Tre Mann (back), and they will also likely be game-time decisions.

Who is available for the Cavs against the Hornets?

For the Cavs, things are a little more precarious. Cleveland's star big man Evan Mobley (illness) is listed as probable. However, it could depend on how Mobley feels closer to tip-off. Mobley had a similar status leading to the Cavs' win over the Bulls but could not play. So, while Mobley being probable is better than questionable, his status is worth keeping tabs on.

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell's absence most significantly harms Cleveland's lineup. The Cavs are resting Mitchell, so thankfully, there isn't severe concern about his status in the future. However, the lack of Mitchell's explosive scoring will be missed against a young and athletic Charlotte team that is comfortable scoring in bunches. Cleveland will need superstar guard Darius Garland to fill in for Mitchell's absence. If not, the Cavs could suffer their first loss of the season.

Joining Mitchell on Cleveland's sideline are Sam Merrill (ankle), Max Strus (ankle), and Emoni Bates (knee, NBA G League assignment). Merrill has dealt with ankle soreness for a while, and this will be the third game in a row he's missed because of it. The sharpshooter averages 6.8 points a game while shooting 36 percent from behind the arc on 5.0 attempts a game.

Not having Merrill available is a blow to the Cavs' three-point attack. Cleveland is still without sharpshooter Max Strus, further hurting the Cavs' perimeter production.

Cleveland's matchup with Charlotte will be the 15th straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts. After confirming the sprain's severity, it was announced that Strus would be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro have stepped up for the Cavs in his place. Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson said the team's starting small forward will depend on the competition. Expect more minutes for swingman Caris LeVert and possibly rookie forward Jaylon Tyson with Merrill out.

Emoni Bates (knee, NBA G League assignment) also remains out for the Cavs. The second-year forward is still rehabbing after preseason knee surgery.