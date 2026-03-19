Many expect Michigan to go all the way and win the NCAA title. On Thursday, the No.1 Wolverines will kick things off in the first round in Buffalo, taking on No.16 Howard University.

Before tip-off, Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady, along with general manager Brandon Beane and a few staffers, visited practice and head coach Dusty May, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

GM Brandon Beane, HC Joe Brady and other Bills staffers attended Michigan’s basketball practice Wednesday and visited with HC Dusty May ahead of the Wolverines’ first-round game tonight in Buffalo. 📷 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/xSyFP1375U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2026

A pleasant visit for sure. However, Michigan better hope the bad juju the Bills have experienced doesn't rub off on the Wolverines.

After all, the Bills are notorious for building so much momentum and expecting to win it all, only to fall short in the playoffs. The most famous case was blowing four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

Last season, the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos in overtime in the AFC Divisional Round, 33-30.

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Meanwhile, Michigan is coming off a regular season in which they went 31-3 and 19-1 in the Big Ten. Also, they won the Big Ten Regular Season title and the tournament title over Ohio State 71-67.

The Wolverines are looking to win their first NCAA title since 1989. Altogether, they have made the tournament 33 times. They have won 16 Big Ten regular-season titles and four conference titles.

Plus, they have made eight Final Fours, including appearances in the National Title game in 1992 and 1993. In the last six NCAA tournaments, Michigan has reached as far as the Sweet Sixteen. Last year, they lost in the Sweet Sixteen to No. 1 seed Auburn, 78-65.

Meanwhile, Howard University is coming off its First Four win over UMBC 86-83.